Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

