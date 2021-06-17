Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,478 Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Edge Active Income ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $43.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37.

