Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $133.67 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

