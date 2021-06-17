Camden Property Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

NYSE CPT opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.92. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.64.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

In other news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

