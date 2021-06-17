Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

CNQ stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.