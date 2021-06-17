Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.99

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $35.43. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 31,481 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.

The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

