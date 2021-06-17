Canadian Natural Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 49,829 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,880% compared to the average daily volume of 1,672 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $767,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.12.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

