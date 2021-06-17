Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.60.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.29. 20,239,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7641925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$225,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,170,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,839,828.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,500 shares of company stock worth $6,512,586.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

