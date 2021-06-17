Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,103. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

