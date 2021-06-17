Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.38. 5,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $140.25 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

