Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

JHMM stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,021. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.