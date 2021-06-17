Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $485.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,052. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $311.27 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

