Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,210. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

