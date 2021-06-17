Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. 32,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

