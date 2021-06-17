CargoX (CXO) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $247,244.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

