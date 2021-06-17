Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,938,000 after buying an additional 923,605 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $17,313,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,625,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,133,000.

RPV traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $78.39. 12,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

