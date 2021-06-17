Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 42,161 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after buying an additional 949,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $60.91. 222,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,407,734. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,740,705 shares of company stock worth $102,299,235. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

