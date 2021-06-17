Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 613,590 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 613,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,000. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New accounts for about 3.4% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAPR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UAPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. 7,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,647. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43.

