Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.07 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $172.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $173.16 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

