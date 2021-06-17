Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,007 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $473.55. 14,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.74. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $478.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

