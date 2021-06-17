Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

