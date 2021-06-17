Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $204.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

