Casper (CSPR) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $168.07 million and $12.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00139034 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00180045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00924461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.17 or 0.99606430 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

