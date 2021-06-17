Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,322 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 975% compared to the typical volume of 495 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,158,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,740,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

