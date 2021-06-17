Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Separately, Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $107.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $2,073,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

