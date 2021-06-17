CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$69.56. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$69.17, with a volume of 218,238 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL.B shares. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,680.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

