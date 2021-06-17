CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $171.73 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.