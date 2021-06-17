Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of FUN opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

