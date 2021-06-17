CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the May 13th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEMIG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 4,810,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043,290. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

