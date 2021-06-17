Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

CVE opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,316,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

