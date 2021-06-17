CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $26.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 402,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

