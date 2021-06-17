Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%.

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 2,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. Centogene has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

CNTG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

