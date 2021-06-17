Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

CENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

