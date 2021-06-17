Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

