Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.04 million, a PE ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,976 shares of company stock worth $1,702,455 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

