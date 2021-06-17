Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $28.23 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 2.64.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,001.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,976 shares of company stock worth $1,702,455. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $3,176,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 244.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 54.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $879,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

