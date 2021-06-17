Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $234.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $158.13 and a one year high of $237.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.