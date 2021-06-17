Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after purchasing an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

