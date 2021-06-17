Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $154,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,724,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $61.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.