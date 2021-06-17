Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $61.15 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

