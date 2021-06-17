Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 13,829 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 537.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $154.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

