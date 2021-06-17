Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $47.37 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

