Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,540. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.06. Certara has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,080,371.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,807,429 shares of company stock worth $212,690,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Certara by 211.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $3,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $6,148,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

