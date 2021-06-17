CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.07 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 3% against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $57.07 million and $30.60 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00137864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00180015 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.74 or 0.00921398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.40 or 1.00177513 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,684,515 coins and its circulating supply is 45,230,564 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.