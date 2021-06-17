Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $95,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.59, a PEG ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.