Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $108,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

