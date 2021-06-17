Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $274.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.11. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

