Champlain Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51,985 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $82,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $346.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.00 and a 1-year high of $349.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

