Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 25,370 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $61,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

