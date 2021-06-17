Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 862,580 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,580 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.93% of B&G Foods worth $38,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after buying an additional 298,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

